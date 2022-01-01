West Loop cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in West Loop

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora image

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mango Yogurt Mousse 10"$53.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
Mango Yogurt Mousse 6"$30.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
Mango Yogurt Mousse 8"$37.50
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Good Ambler image

 

Good Ambler

216 North Peoria Street, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cookie Platter$18.00
Chef's selection of alfajores, macaron, financier, and coconut almond florentine. Serves six
Chef's Assorted Dozen Pastries$51.00
More about Good Ambler
Do-Rite Donuts image

 

Do-Rite Donuts

181 N Morgan Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Do-Rite Donuts

