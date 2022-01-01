West Loop cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in West Loop
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Mango Yogurt Mousse 10"
|$53.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
|Mango Yogurt Mousse 6"
|$30.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
|Mango Yogurt Mousse 8"
|$37.50
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
Good Ambler
216 North Peoria Street, Chicago
|Cookie Platter
|$18.00
Chef's selection of alfajores, macaron, financier, and coconut almond florentine. Serves six
|Chef's Assorted Dozen Pastries
|$51.00