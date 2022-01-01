West Loop Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in West Loop

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso$8.00
Hot melted jalapeno cheese dip served with corn tortilla chips
Guacamole$11.00
Avocados diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips
Fajita Burrito$16.00
Your choice of meat or veggies stuffed and rolled in a grande tortilla with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with salsa roja and chili queso sauce. Served with choice of two sides
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú" image

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito$11.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Pollo" Chicken Taco$3.85
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
Green Chicken Tamale$3.50
Traditional Homemade Tamale filled with Chicken in a Spicy Green Jalapeno Salsa
Lena Brava image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Lena Brava

900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Short Rib$27.00
Overnight oven-roasted short rib served with sides of cauliflower mash, and Oaxacan pasilla salsa
Cochinita Pibil Empanadas$14.00
Habanero crema, pickled red onions (2 per order)
Plantains$12.00
Ripe plantains roasted in the wood-oven with butter, thick cream, homemade fresh cheese
