West Loop Mexican restaurants you'll love
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso
|$8.00
Hot melted jalapeno cheese dip served with corn tortilla chips
|Guacamole
|$11.00
Avocados diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips
|Fajita Burrito
|$16.00
Your choice of meat or veggies stuffed and rolled in a grande tortilla with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with salsa roja and chili queso sauce. Served with choice of two sides
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|Popular items
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito
|$11.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Pollo" Chicken Taco
|$3.85
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|Green Chicken Tamale
|$3.50
Traditional Homemade Tamale filled with Chicken in a Spicy Green Jalapeno Salsa
More about Lena Brava
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Lena Brava
900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Braised Short Rib
|$27.00
Overnight oven-roasted short rib served with sides of cauliflower mash, and Oaxacan pasilla salsa
|Cochinita Pibil Empanadas
|$14.00
Habanero crema, pickled red onions (2 per order)
|Plantains
|$12.00
Ripe plantains roasted in the wood-oven with butter, thick cream, homemade fresh cheese