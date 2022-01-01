Brisket in West Loop
West Loop restaurants that serve brisket
More about District Brew Yards
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
District Brew Yards
417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Prime Brisket Sandwich*
|$16.00
Chopped prime brisket on a brioche bun with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Choose Southern Style with coleslaw on top for an extra dollar.
|1\\2 Pound Prime Brisket *
|$19.00
1/2 pound of prime brisket served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. ***DUE to COVID PRIME BRISKET HAS DOUBLED IN PRICE. WE HAVE TEMPORARILY RAISED THE PRICE***