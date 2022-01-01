Brisket in West Loop

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

District Brew Yards

417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Brisket Sandwich*$16.00
Chopped prime brisket on a brioche bun with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Choose Southern Style with coleslaw on top for an extra dollar.
1\\2 Pound Prime Brisket *$19.00
1/2 pound of prime brisket served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. ***DUE to COVID PRIME BRISKET HAS DOUBLED IN PRICE. WE HAVE TEMPORARILY RAISED THE PRICE***
More about District Brew Yards
Publican Quality Meats image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked BBQ Brisket$20.00
Slagel brisket, garlic, brown sugar, tomatoes, vinegar & salt, spices
More about Publican Quality Meats

