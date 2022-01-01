Cake in West Loop
West Loop restaurants that serve cake
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|CARROT CAKE
|$10.00
Moist Carrot Cake, topped with Cream Cheese Frosting (Does Contain Nuts)
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Carrot Cake 8"
|$44.50
lightly spiced, walnuts, cream cheese icing
-order needs to be placed 24 hour in advance of pickup
|10" Sokolatina Cake
|$65.00
Chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ganache
-order needs to be placed 48 hours in advance of pickup
|Carrot Cake 10"
|$62.50
lightly spiced, walnuts, cream cheese icing
-order needs to be placed 24 hour in advance of pickup