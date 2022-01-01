Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in West Loop

Go
West Loop restaurants
Toast

West Loop restaurants that serve carrot cake

Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$10.00
Moist Carrot Cake, topped with Cream Cheese Frosting (Does Contain Nuts)
More about Green Street Local
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora image

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake 8"$44.50
lightly spiced, walnuts, cream cheese icing
-order needs to be placed 24 hour in advance of pickup
Carrot Cake 10"$62.50
lightly spiced, walnuts, cream cheese icing
-order needs to be placed 24 hour in advance of pickup
Carrot Cake Individual$7.65
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

Browse other tasty dishes in West Loop

Stew

Fajitas

Skirt Steaks

Salmon

Cannolis

Octopus

Prosciutto

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near West Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston