Cheese pizza in West Loop

West Loop restaurants
West Loop restaurants that serve cheese pizza

PIZZA

Coalfire

1321 W. Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1212 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
10 inch Cheese Pizza$9.00
More about Coalfire
Cheese Pizza image

 

Max and Issy's

1028 W. Diversey Parkway, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" Red Pizza Base - Choose your Cheese$17.00
Cheese Pizza$20.00
16" Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano.
More about Max and Issy's

