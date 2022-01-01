Chicken sandwiches in West Loop
West Loop restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Green Street Local
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast, on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Sliced Pickles, Coleslaw, House-Made Buffalo Sauce & Ranch Dressing. Served with Fresh Cut Fries*
More about Umami Burger
Umami Burger
945 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce