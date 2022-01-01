Chips and salsa in West Loop

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips and Salsa$5.50
house made salsa with tortilla chips
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Chips + Salsa image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Lena Brava

900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
Chips + Salsa$5.00
Served with housemade salsa roja and verde
More about Lena Brava

