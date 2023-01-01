Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in West Loop

West Loop restaurants
West Loop restaurants that serve cornbread

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Skillet Cornbread$12.50
Wildflower honey & grass fed butter. (gluten free)
More about Trivoli Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Eleven | Eleven

1111 W Lake St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CORNBREAD AND CULTURED CINNAMON BUTTER$7.00
More about Eleven | Eleven

