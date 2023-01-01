Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cornbread in
West Loop
/
Chicago
/
West Loop
/
Cornbread
West Loop restaurants that serve cornbread
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
Avg 4.5
(139 reviews)
Skillet Cornbread
$12.50
Wildflower honey & grass fed butter. (gluten free)
More about Trivoli Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Eleven | Eleven
1111 W Lake St., Chicago
Avg 4.2
(162 reviews)
CORNBREAD AND CULTURED CINNAMON BUTTER
$7.00
More about Eleven | Eleven
