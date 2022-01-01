Fried chicken sandwiches in West Loop
Umami Burger - West Loop
945 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
District Brew Yards
417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Smoked Wings*
|$15.00
One pound smoked chicken wings (~8 ct) tossed in house-made buffalo sauce or served dry. Choose buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese for a dipping sauce.
|Baked Beans*
|$5.00
Smoked beans with meat served with scallions on top.
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
3-piece fried chicken tenders. Choose your flavor and your dipping sauce.