Gnocchi in West Loop
West Loop restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS
Macello Cucina di Puglia
1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$20.00
|Gnocchi al Pesto
|$24.00
fluffy gnocchi with pesto sauce and pine nuts
|Gnocchi al Forno
|$26.00
with meat sauce and fresh mozzarella baked in our wood-burning oven.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Mamma Emma Potato Gnocchi
|$10.00
Mamma Emma's potato gnocchi are ready in the pan in 3 minutes with the addition of 100 ml of water per pack and your favorite sauce. Ideal for those who love traditional foods, these potato gnocchi can be combined with any type of sauce