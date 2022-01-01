Gnocchi in West Loop

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macello Cucina di Puglia

1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (800 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi Bolognese$20.00
Gnocchi al Pesto$24.00
fluffy gnocchi with pesto sauce and pine nuts
Gnocchi al Forno$26.00
with meat sauce and fresh mozzarella baked in our wood-burning oven.
Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mamma Emma Potato Gnocchi$10.00
Mamma Emma's potato gnocchi are ready in the pan in 3 minutes with the addition of 100 ml of water per pack and your favorite sauce. Ideal for those who love traditional foods, these potato gnocchi can be combined with any type of sauce
