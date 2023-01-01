Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in West Loop

West Loop restaurants
West Loop restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Torta$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Melted Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Platillo$13.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo!
Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
Grilled Herb Marinated Pork Steak with Vegetables$22.00
