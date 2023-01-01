Grilled steaks in West Loop
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Torta
|$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Melted Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito
|$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Platillo
|$13.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo!