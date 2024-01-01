Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in West Loop

Go
West Loop restaurants
Toast

West Loop restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PQM Buttermilk Pancake Mix$10.00
1 Lb of PQM Buttermilk Pancake Mix .
Add Buttermilk, eggs , Oil and makes delicious ,fluffy pancakes
More about Publican Quality Meats
Item pic

 

PERILLA korean american fare

401 North Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallion Pancake$14.00
Crispy pan fried savory pancake with scallions and served with soy vinaigrette
*Vegetarian*
*Sauce contains Soy and Sesame*
Kimchi Pancake$14.00
Crispy pan fried savory pancake with kimchi and scallions served with soy vinaigrette
*Pescatarian*
*Sauce contains Soy & Sesame*
More about PERILLA korean american fare

Browse other tasty dishes in West Loop

Cheesecake

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Parmesan

Risotto

Burritos

Skirt Steaks

Key Lime Pies

Map

More near West Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (826 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (891 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston