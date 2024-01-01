Pancakes in West Loop
West Loop restaurants that serve pancakes
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|PQM Buttermilk Pancake Mix
|$10.00
1 Lb of PQM Buttermilk Pancake Mix .
Add Buttermilk, eggs , Oil and makes delicious ,fluffy pancakes
PERILLA korean american fare
401 North Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Scallion Pancake
|$14.00
Crispy pan fried savory pancake with scallions and served with soy vinaigrette
*Vegetarian*
*Sauce contains Soy and Sesame*
|Kimchi Pancake
|$14.00
Crispy pan fried savory pancake with kimchi and scallions served with soy vinaigrette
*Pescatarian*
*Sauce contains Soy & Sesame*