Prosciutto in West Loop

West Loop restaurants
West Loop restaurants that serve prosciutto

Macello Cucina di Puglia image

PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS

Macello Cucina di Puglia

1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (800 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Melone$24.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Cantaloupe, & Dates
More about Macello Cucina di Puglia
Publican Quality Meats image

 

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto di Parma$0.00
More about Publican Quality Meats

