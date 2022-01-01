Tacos in West Loop

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$15.00
Three soft shell corn, flour, or crispy corn tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onion or lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco. Served with choice of two sides
Taco A La Carte (1)
One Taco with your choice of tortilla and toppings
"Pollo" Chicken Taco image

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Pollo" Chicken Taco$3.85
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Pastor" Marinated Pork Taco$3.85
House-made Marinated Pork served on Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Taco$4.85
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo
