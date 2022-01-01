Tacos in West Loop
West Loop restaurants that serve tacos
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Tacos
|$15.00
Three soft shell corn, flour, or crispy corn tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onion or lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco. Served with choice of two sides
|Taco A La Carte (1)
One Taco with your choice of tortilla and toppings
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Pollo" Chicken Taco
|$3.85
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Pastor" Marinated Pork Taco
|$3.85
House-made Marinated Pork served on Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Taco
|$4.85
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo