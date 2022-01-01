Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
West Rogers Park
/
Chicago
/
West Rogers Park
/
Chocolate Cake
West Rogers Park restaurants that serve chocolate cake
El Garcia
7515 N Western Ave, Chicago
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$5.00
More about El Garcia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
Avg 3.9
(711 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$3.95
large slice
More about Italian Express
