West Town restaurants you'll love

West Town restaurants
Toast

West Town's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Latin American
Must-try West Town restaurants

Takito Kitchen image

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lamb$8.95
Corn tortilla, lamb, brunkow cheese, tomatillo-pistachio sauce, pickled jicama, and cilantro
Chips & Salsa$4.95
cilantro, salt, pepper, roasted: tomatillo, spanish onion, garlic, pistachio, serrano peppers
Skirt Steak$9.95
Corn tortilla, skirt steak, avocado, and peanuts
More about Takito Kitchen
Split-Rail image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Split-Rail Bar Burger$18.00
Two 3 oz smash patties, topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce (contains pickles!) on a sesame bun. This is a classic smash burger, so it will be cooked well-done. Comes with french fries and ketchup in the side.
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
Biscuit$5.00
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
More about Split-Rail
All Together Now image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boards for Compact Gatherings (2-3 People)$30.00
Festive, seasonal, special selections of our favorite artisan cheeses and meats. Cheese Boards come with 4 cheeses. Cheese + Meat Boards have 3 cheeses and 2 meats. Boards are served with preserves, cornichons + raw honey. Everything comes on a sturdy, table-ready, reusable wood board. * * * If placing a same-day order, please allow an additional 45 minutes of preparation time on top of the pickup/delivery time you select. * * *
Roast Beef Dip$14.00
Roast Beef, Housemade Pickles, Red Cabbage Kraut, Havarti Cheese, Caraway Rye Bread, Dipping Jus
Smashed White Bean$11.00
White Beans, Feta, Horseradish, Herb Pistou, Pickled Shallot, Focaccia.
Please be aware that this sandwich cannot be made without feta.
More about All Together Now
Nori Sushi Chicago image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$9.00
6 pcs of Japanese style pan-fried chicken and vegetable dumpling with dipping sauce.
Fire Dragon Maki$17.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped with tuna topped with spicy shrimp, scallions, and sweet sauce
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki$13.00
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, chili sauce, avocado, and green onions with tempura crumbs
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Funkenhausen image

BBQ

Funkenhausen

1709 West Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak$0.01
16 oz Ribeye ready to grill.
Chicken$26.00
Allium, Dairy,
Can be done no dairy
Sprouts$8.00
Allium, Egg,
Can be no egg (Aioli)
Can Be done no allium (Chives)
More about Funkenhausen
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park image

PIZZA

Paulie Gee's Wicker Park

1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Bad Wolf$33.00
Red Sausce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Housemade Bacon Jam
Logan ZADDY$34.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon Jam, Ricotta, Basil, Parmesan, And Hot Honey
Cheese$24.00
Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella
More about Paulie Gee's Wicker Park
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Milwaukee Ave image

 

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Milwaukee Ave

455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
HOUSE STYLE$9.99
Cucumber Coleslaw, Dill Pickles and Chipotle Ranch.
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS$12.99
includes white bread, dill pickles, three jumbo tenders and your choice of sauce
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Milwaukee Ave
Dimo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Dimo's Pizza

1615 N Damen, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pepperoni
Our marinara base topped with mozzarella and plenty of ezzo pepperoni cups, cute and built to char!
Sausage
Our house sausage blend on a beautiful marinara and mozzarella base.
Diet Coke$1.50
Coke, but make it diet.
More about Dimo's Pizza
Cracked: The Egg Came First image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked: The Egg Came First

1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMALL Parmesan Truffle Tots$5.99
SMALL Crispy Tots$4.99
Salami Monster$8.99
More about Cracked: The Egg Came First
Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Palak Paneer$17.00
Spinach and cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce with a touch of fresh cream
Baingan Bharta$18.00
Eggplant roasted in tandoor and pureed | sauteed with onions, tomatoes, Indian spices and creamy sauce | garnished with ginger-cilantro
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Spice-marinated diced boneless white meat chicken cooked to perfection in tandoor I simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce
More about Cumin
Taquizo image

TACOS

Taquizo

1835 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Barbacoa Taco$4.95
slow cooked pulled brisket, chile adobo, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
Chicken & Mole Taco$4.85
grilled chicken, oaxacan mole negro (NUT ALLERGY), sesame seeds, queso fresco, hand made tortilla
Esquites$6.75
roasted street style corn, off the cob, epazote cream, cotija cheese, crispy corn, lime, chili piquin, cilantro
More about Taquizo
Kasama image

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham and Cheese Danish$7.00
Danish with raclette cheese fondue and shaved Serrano ham, and black pepper honey.
Filipino Breakfast$15.00
House made longanisa(Filipino sausage) or tocino (cured bbq pork), garlic fried rice, fried farm egg, and atchara (pickled papaya). Make it a combo and get both meats.
Lumpia Shanghai$9.00
Thin Filipino egg rolls (6) served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Kasama
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill image

 

Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill

1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
I Dream of Tator Tots$8.00
Yuzu's own togarashi blend, parmesan cheese, cilantro & Yuzu truffle garlic aioli.
V
Riverwalk$18.50
Tuna, white fish, salmon, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, tempura crumbs, green flying fish roe, chili sauce, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce.
R
Dragon Ball$17.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo. Topped w/ cooked eel, avocado & sweet soy sauce.
More about Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
Goddess and Grocer image

 

Goddess and Grocer

1649 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Latkes (6)$15.00
Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)$12.00
Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit$35.00
More about Goddess and Grocer
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Biscuits & Gravy$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
French Fries$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Boeufhaus image

STEAKS

Boeufhaus

1012 N Western, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shortrib Beignet$11.99
shortrib filled beignets and haus jus
Cheesesteak$16.99
shaved ribeye, white american cheese, charred onion, d'amato's roll, with haus-made chips and a pickle
Dry Aged Ribeye - Pick Up Only$54.99
22 oz 60 day dry aged Prime
More about Boeufhaus
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Poboy$17.00
Salt and Pepper Fries$6.00
Apple & Manchego$14.00
More about Marshall's Landing
Whiskey Business image

 

Whiskey Business

1367 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baby Mac Sliders$14.00
Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, House Sauce, Pickle, and White Cheddar Cheese on Mini Brioche Buns
Buffalo Soldier Fries$13.00
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Breaded Popcorn Chicken and our House Made Buffalo Sauce. Smothered with Melted Chihuahua Cheese and Finished with Chive Crema and Green Onions
Truffle Shuffle Fries$8.00
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper and ALL of the White Truffle Oil. Finished with Parmesan Curls and Fresh Chives
More about Whiskey Business
Umami Burger image

 

Umami Burger

1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Ktown Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce
The Box$30.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2 pc)
California Cut Roll (4 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll (4pc)
More about Umami Burger
Joey G's Mac & Cheese image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM

Joey G's Mac & Cheese

959 N Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Beef Sandwich$8.95
Italian Beef served your choice of dipped or dry on D'Amato's French Bread
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
Cheesy Fries
Gooey melted Cheddar Cheese on our fresh cut fries.
More about Joey G's Mac & Cheese
5411 Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

1659 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese$3.29
Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sweetened with thinly sliced dates and goat cheese.
Ham & Cheese$3.29
Smoked ham, mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.
Malbec Beef$3.29
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine image

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
EGG ROLLS$6.00
Shredded cabbage, Carrot, and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, Served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.
PAD THAI$11.95
Rice noodle, Egg,Bean sprouts, Green onion, Shrimp paste, and Ground peanut
FRIED RICE$11.95
Stir-fried rice with Egg, Tomato, Onion, Scallion, Served with Cucumber and Lime
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Fry the Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Fry the Coop

1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Waffles$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Brioche Bun
More about Fry the Coop
The Violet Hour image

 

The Violet Hour

1520 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Asta Square Kit$103.00
A refreshingly light and wonderfully citrusy cocktail, this house classic brings thoughts of patios friends and sunshine. Vodka, lime, grapefruit and pomegranate all dance together in this delicate concoction.
Kit includes:
1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktail (please refrigerate)
1 bottle of Village Vodka (14-18 servings)
There are 2 ways you can enjoy this batched cocktail kit!
(1) Add 2 ounces of Vodka + 2 oz of batch into a cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake it like it owes you money. Strain off ice into chilled glassware.
(2) Pour the bottle of vodka and mix into a large punch bowl, add ice. Party.
Juliet & Romeo Kit$100.00
1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktai (please refrigerate) 1 bottle of gin (14-18 servings)\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t
Enjoy our house classic at home! The fresh cocktail mix is meant to make cocktail-ing easy at home! Just add equal parts booze mix to your shaker set, shake it like you mean it, and enjoy one of our favorites at home! To learn how to make this drink from scratch, and the proper cocktail shake, join us and other's for a virtual cocktail lesson!
The BULL-evardier Bar Kit$100.00
The Boulevardier (or our take, the BULL-evardier) is a pre-prohibition era, Parisian take, on the famous Negroni. Like the 90's bulls, this cocktail is all about teamwork between 3 All Stars--the colorful and wonderfully aggressive Campari (Rodman), the essential support of the sweet vermouth (Pippen), the spice and bite from the untouchable rye whiskey (Jordan).
Kit includes: Rittenhouse Rye Campari, Sweet Vermouth, a unicorn tote bag\t
Pickup a kit and enjoy this cocktail, and join a how-to virtual cocktail class Sunday nights along with others to learn how to make it yourself!
More about The Violet Hour
Mott Street image

TAPAS • GRILL

Mott Street

1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2626 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Fried Rice$9.00
wok fired, garlic, egg
*vegetarian / gluten free / contains dairy*
Mott Burger + Egg$19.00
1/2 pound burger - double chuck patties, sweet potato shoestrings, hoisin aioli, pickled jalapeño, dill pickles, miso butter onions, american cheese
*contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy*
Imperial Rolls$14.00
pork, basil, mint, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, nuoc cham
🍷🍸 pairs well with Kientzler pinot blanc & the Shochu 75 cocktail
*dairy free / contains gluten / contains soy / contains fish*
More about Mott Street
Knead Great Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Knead Great Pizza

2101 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (357 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Delectable Maui Pizza$19.00
Red sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, red onion and mozzarella
Watch The Cows Kiss Pizza$19.00
red sauce, shallots, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and 3 cheese blend (mozzarella, cheddar, shaved romano)
Margherita Pizza$16.00
red sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil
More about Knead Great Pizza
Tempesta Market image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tempesta Market

1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.8 (2491 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
# 4 Zeppo's M.B.A$12.99
Berkshire pork meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato piquillo sauce, and pesto served on a buttery Breadcrumb lobster roll.
Add hot giardiniera to kick it up a notch
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Named the "World's Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie". We don't lie.
#2 Yo! Vincenzo Chicken Parm$12.99
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, and house-made tomato basil sauce served on Aya Pastry baguette.
Add hot giardiniera to kick it up a notch
More about Tempesta Market
Café Colao image

SANDWICHES

Café Colao

2638 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Avena De Coco$4.00
House Special-homemade coconut oatmeal, 12oz.
Egg, Ham & Cheese$7.50
Egg (omelette), ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
Steak, Egg & Cheese$10.25
Shredded steak, egg (omelette), mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
More about Café Colao
Mac's Wood Grilled image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood-Grilled Jumbo Wings$12.00
Pick your sauce: housemade BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Jerk, Garlic Parmesan or Honey Sriracha
The Clucker Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, pine nut-and-basil pesto, Swiss, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, and baguette. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
#3 The Guac Burger*$15.00
Guacamole, Pepper Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
More about Mac's Wood Grilled

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Town

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Salmon

Gyoza

Waffles

