West Town restaurants you'll love

The Boulevardier (or our take, the BULL-evardier) is a pre-prohibition era, Parisian take, on the famous Negroni. Like the 90's bulls, this cocktail is all about teamwork between 3 All Stars--the colorful and wonderfully aggressive Campari (Rodman), the essential support of the sweet vermouth (Pippen), the spice and bite from the untouchable rye whiskey (Jordan).

Kit includes: Rittenhouse Rye Campari, Sweet Vermouth, a unicorn tote bag\t

Pickup a kit and enjoy this cocktail, and join a how-to virtual cocktail class Sunday nights along with others to learn how to make it yourself!

