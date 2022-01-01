West Town restaurants you'll love
TAPAS • CHICKEN
Takito Kitchen
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Lamb
|$8.95
Corn tortilla, lamb, brunkow cheese, tomatillo-pistachio sauce, pickled jicama, and cilantro
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.95
cilantro, salt, pepper, roasted: tomatillo, spanish onion, garlic, pistachio, serrano peppers
|Skirt Steak
|$9.95
Corn tortilla, skirt steak, avocado, and peanuts
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Split-Rail
2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Split-Rail Bar Burger
|$18.00
Two 3 oz smash patties, topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce (contains pickles!) on a sesame bun. This is a classic smash burger, so it will be cooked well-done. Comes with french fries and ketchup in the side.
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
|Biscuit
|$5.00
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Boards for Compact Gatherings (2-3 People)
|$30.00
Festive, seasonal, special selections of our favorite artisan cheeses and meats. Cheese Boards come with 4 cheeses. Cheese + Meat Boards have 3 cheeses and 2 meats. Boards are served with preserves, cornichons + raw honey. Everything comes on a sturdy, table-ready, reusable wood board. * * * If placing a same-day order, please allow an additional 45 minutes of preparation time on top of the pickup/delivery time you select. * * *
|Roast Beef Dip
|$14.00
Roast Beef, Housemade Pickles, Red Cabbage Kraut, Havarti Cheese, Caraway Rye Bread, Dipping Jus
|Smashed White Bean
|$11.00
White Beans, Feta, Horseradish, Herb Pistou, Pickled Shallot, Focaccia.
Please be aware that this sandwich cannot be made without feta.
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$9.00
6 pcs of Japanese style pan-fried chicken and vegetable dumpling with dipping sauce.
|Fire Dragon Maki
|$17.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped with tuna topped with spicy shrimp, scallions, and sweet sauce
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki
|$13.00
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, chili sauce, avocado, and green onions with tempura crumbs
BBQ
Funkenhausen
1709 West Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Steak
|$0.01
16 oz Ribeye ready to grill.
|Chicken
|$26.00
Allium, Dairy,
Can be done no dairy
|Sprouts
|$8.00
Allium, Egg,
Can be no egg (Aioli)
Can Be done no allium (Chives)
PIZZA
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park
1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Big Bad Wolf
|$33.00
Red Sausce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Housemade Bacon Jam
|Logan ZADDY
|$34.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon Jam, Ricotta, Basil, Parmesan, And Hot Honey
|Cheese
|$24.00
Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Milwaukee Ave
455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|FRIED CHICKEN TENDER MEAL
|$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
|HOUSE STYLE
|$9.99
Cucumber Coleslaw, Dill Pickles and Chipotle Ranch.
|FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.99
includes white bread, dill pickles, three jumbo tenders and your choice of sauce
PIZZA • SALADS
Dimo's Pizza
1615 N Damen, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
Our marinara base topped with mozzarella and plenty of ezzo pepperoni cups, cute and built to char!
|Sausage
Our house sausage blend on a beautiful marinara and mozzarella base.
|Diet Coke
|$1.50
Coke, but make it diet.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked: The Egg Came First
1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|SMALL Parmesan Truffle Tots
|$5.99
|SMALL Crispy Tots
|$4.99
|Salami Monster
|$8.99
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Palak Paneer
|$17.00
Spinach and cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce with a touch of fresh cream
|Baingan Bharta
|$18.00
Eggplant roasted in tandoor and pureed | sauteed with onions, tomatoes, Indian spices and creamy sauce | garnished with ginger-cilantro
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.00
Spice-marinated diced boneless white meat chicken cooked to perfection in tandoor I simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce
TACOS
Taquizo
1835 W North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Taco
|$4.95
slow cooked pulled brisket, chile adobo, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
|Chicken & Mole Taco
|$4.85
grilled chicken, oaxacan mole negro (NUT ALLERGY), sesame seeds, queso fresco, hand made tortilla
|Esquites
|$6.75
roasted street style corn, off the cob, epazote cream, cotija cheese, crispy corn, lime, chili piquin, cilantro
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Ham and Cheese Danish
|$7.00
Danish with raclette cheese fondue and shaved Serrano ham, and black pepper honey.
|Filipino Breakfast
|$15.00
House made longanisa(Filipino sausage) or tocino (cured bbq pork), garlic fried rice, fried farm egg, and atchara (pickled papaya). Make it a combo and get both meats.
|Lumpia Shanghai
|$9.00
Thin Filipino egg rolls (6) served with sweet chili sauce.
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|I Dream of Tator Tots
|$8.00
Yuzu's own togarashi blend, parmesan cheese, cilantro & Yuzu truffle garlic aioli.
V
|Riverwalk
|$18.50
Tuna, white fish, salmon, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, tempura crumbs, green flying fish roe, chili sauce, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce.
R
|Dragon Ball
|$17.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo. Topped w/ cooked eel, avocado & sweet soy sauce.
Goddess and Grocer
1649 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Potato Latkes (6)
|$15.00
|Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)
|$12.00
|Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit
|$35.00
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Three Eggs w/ Meat
|$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
|French Fries
|$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.
STEAKS
Boeufhaus
1012 N Western, Chicago
|Popular items
|Shortrib Beignet
|$11.99
shortrib filled beignets and haus jus
|Cheesesteak
|$16.99
shaved ribeye, white american cheese, charred onion, d'amato's roll, with haus-made chips and a pickle
|Dry Aged Ribeye - Pick Up Only
|$54.99
22 oz 60 day dry aged Prime
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Popular items
|Shrimp Poboy
|$17.00
|Salt and Pepper Fries
|$6.00
|Apple & Manchego
|$14.00
Whiskey Business
1367 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Baby Mac Sliders
|$14.00
Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, House Sauce, Pickle, and White Cheddar Cheese on Mini Brioche Buns
|Buffalo Soldier Fries
|$13.00
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Breaded Popcorn Chicken and our House Made Buffalo Sauce. Smothered with Melted Chihuahua Cheese and Finished with Chive Crema and Green Onions
|Truffle Shuffle Fries
|$8.00
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper and ALL of the White Truffle Oil. Finished with Parmesan Curls and Fresh Chives
Umami Burger
1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Popular items
|Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice
|$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
|Ktown Burger
|$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce
|The Box
|$30.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2 pc)
California Cut Roll (4 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll (4pc)
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM
Joey G's Mac & Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$8.95
Italian Beef served your choice of dipped or dry on D'Amato's French Bread
|Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
|Cheesy Fries
Gooey melted Cheddar Cheese on our fresh cut fries.
EMPANADAS
5411 Empanadas
1659 W Division St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese
|$3.29
Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sweetened with thinly sliced dates and goat cheese.
|Ham & Cheese
|$3.29
Smoked ham, mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.
|Malbec Beef
|$3.29
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|Popular items
|EGG ROLLS
|$6.00
Shredded cabbage, Carrot, and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, Served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.
|PAD THAI
|$11.95
Rice noodle, Egg,Bean sprouts, Green onion, Shrimp paste, and Ground peanut
|FRIED RICE
|$11.95
Stir-fried rice with Egg, Tomato, Onion, Scallion, Served with Cucumber and Lime
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Fry the Coop
1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
The Violet Hour
1520 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Asta Square Kit
|$103.00
A refreshingly light and wonderfully citrusy cocktail, this house classic brings thoughts of patios friends and sunshine. Vodka, lime, grapefruit and pomegranate all dance together in this delicate concoction.
Kit includes:
1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktail (please refrigerate)
1 bottle of Village Vodka (14-18 servings)
There are 2 ways you can enjoy this batched cocktail kit!
(1) Add 2 ounces of Vodka + 2 oz of batch into a cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake it like it owes you money. Strain off ice into chilled glassware.
(2) Pour the bottle of vodka and mix into a large punch bowl, add ice. Party.
|Juliet & Romeo Kit
|$100.00
1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktai (please refrigerate) 1 bottle of gin (14-18 servings)\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t
Enjoy our house classic at home! The fresh cocktail mix is meant to make cocktail-ing easy at home! Just add equal parts booze mix to your shaker set, shake it like you mean it, and enjoy one of our favorites at home! To learn how to make this drink from scratch, and the proper cocktail shake, join us and other's for a virtual cocktail lesson!
|The BULL-evardier Bar Kit
|$100.00
The Boulevardier (or our take, the BULL-evardier) is a pre-prohibition era, Parisian take, on the famous Negroni. Like the 90's bulls, this cocktail is all about teamwork between 3 All Stars--the colorful and wonderfully aggressive Campari (Rodman), the essential support of the sweet vermouth (Pippen), the spice and bite from the untouchable rye whiskey (Jordan).
Kit includes: Rittenhouse Rye Campari, Sweet Vermouth, a unicorn tote bag\t
Pickup a kit and enjoy this cocktail, and join a how-to virtual cocktail class Sunday nights along with others to learn how to make it yourself!
TAPAS • GRILL
Mott Street
1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$9.00
wok fired, garlic, egg
*vegetarian / gluten free / contains dairy*
|Mott Burger + Egg
|$19.00
1/2 pound burger - double chuck patties, sweet potato shoestrings, hoisin aioli, pickled jalapeño, dill pickles, miso butter onions, american cheese
*contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy*
|Imperial Rolls
|$14.00
pork, basil, mint, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, nuoc cham
🍷🍸 pairs well with Kientzler pinot blanc & the Shochu 75 cocktail
*dairy free / contains gluten / contains soy / contains fish*
PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Knead Great Pizza
2101 W North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Delectable Maui Pizza
|$19.00
Red sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, red onion and mozzarella
|Watch The Cows Kiss Pizza
|$19.00
red sauce, shallots, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and 3 cheese blend (mozzarella, cheddar, shaved romano)
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
red sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tempesta Market
1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|# 4 Zeppo's M.B.A
|$12.99
Berkshire pork meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato piquillo sauce, and pesto served on a buttery Breadcrumb lobster roll.
Add hot giardiniera to kick it up a notch
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Named the "World's Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie". We don't lie.
|#2 Yo! Vincenzo Chicken Parm
|$12.99
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, and house-made tomato basil sauce served on Aya Pastry baguette.
Add hot giardiniera to kick it up a notch
SANDWICHES
Café Colao
2638 W Division St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sm Avena De Coco
|$4.00
House Special-homemade coconut oatmeal, 12oz.
|Egg, Ham & Cheese
|$7.50
Egg (omelette), ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
|Steak, Egg & Cheese
|$10.25
Shredded steak, egg (omelette), mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wood-Grilled Jumbo Wings
|$12.00
Pick your sauce: housemade BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Jerk, Garlic Parmesan or Honey Sriracha
|The Clucker Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, pine nut-and-basil pesto, Swiss, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, and baguette. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
|#3 The Guac Burger*
|$15.00
Guacamole, Pepper Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
