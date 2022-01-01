West Town American restaurants you'll love

West Town restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in West Town

Split-Rail image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Split-Rail Bar Burger$18.00
Two 3 oz smash patties, topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce (contains pickles!) on a sesame bun. This is a classic smash burger, so it will be cooked well-done. Comes with french fries and ketchup in the side.
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
Biscuit$5.00
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
All Together Now image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boards for Compact Gatherings (2-3 People)$30.00
Festive, seasonal, special selections of our favorite artisan cheeses and meats. Cheese Boards come with 4 cheeses. Cheese + Meat Boards have 3 cheeses and 2 meats. Boards are served with preserves, cornichons + raw honey. Everything comes on a sturdy, table-ready, reusable wood board. * * * If placing a same-day order, please allow an additional 45 minutes of preparation time on top of the pickup/delivery time you select. * * *
Roast Beef Dip$14.00
Roast Beef, Housemade Pickles, Red Cabbage Kraut, Havarti Cheese, Caraway Rye Bread, Dipping Jus
Smashed White Bean$11.00
White Beans, Feta, Horseradish, Herb Pistou, Pickled Shallot, Focaccia.
Please be aware that this sandwich cannot be made without feta.
Kasama image

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham and Cheese Danish$7.00
Danish with raclette cheese fondue and shaved Serrano ham, and black pepper honey.
Filipino Breakfast$15.00
House made longanisa(Filipino sausage) or tocino (cured bbq pork), garlic fried rice, fried farm egg, and atchara (pickled papaya). Make it a combo and get both meats.
Lumpia Shanghai$9.00
Thin Filipino egg rolls (6) served with sweet chili sauce.
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
French Fries$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.
Umami Burger image

 

Umami Burger

1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Ktown Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce
The Box$30.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2 pc)
California Cut Roll (4 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll (4pc)
Joey G's Mac & Cheese image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM

Joey G's Mac & Cheese

959 N Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Beef Sandwich$8.95
Italian Beef served your choice of dipped or dry on D'Amato's French Bread
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
Cheesy Fries
Gooey melted Cheddar Cheese on our fresh cut fries.
Fry the Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Fry the Coop

1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Waffles$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Brioche Bun
The Violet Hour image

 

The Violet Hour

1520 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Asta Square Kit$103.00
A refreshingly light and wonderfully citrusy cocktail, this house classic brings thoughts of patios friends and sunshine. Vodka, lime, grapefruit and pomegranate all dance together in this delicate concoction.
Kit includes:
1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktail (please refrigerate)
1 bottle of Village Vodka (14-18 servings)
There are 2 ways you can enjoy this batched cocktail kit!
(1) Add 2 ounces of Vodka + 2 oz of batch into a cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake it like it owes you money. Strain off ice into chilled glassware.
(2) Pour the bottle of vodka and mix into a large punch bowl, add ice. Party.
Juliet & Romeo Kit$100.00
1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktai (please refrigerate) 1 bottle of gin (14-18 servings)\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t
Enjoy our house classic at home! The fresh cocktail mix is meant to make cocktail-ing easy at home! Just add equal parts booze mix to your shaker set, shake it like you mean it, and enjoy one of our favorites at home! To learn how to make this drink from scratch, and the proper cocktail shake, join us and other's for a virtual cocktail lesson!
The BULL-evardier Bar Kit$100.00
The Boulevardier (or our take, the BULL-evardier) is a pre-prohibition era, Parisian take, on the famous Negroni. Like the 90's bulls, this cocktail is all about teamwork between 3 All Stars--the colorful and wonderfully aggressive Campari (Rodman), the essential support of the sweet vermouth (Pippen), the spice and bite from the untouchable rye whiskey (Jordan).
Kit includes: Rittenhouse Rye Campari, Sweet Vermouth, a unicorn tote bag\t
Pickup a kit and enjoy this cocktail, and join a how-to virtual cocktail class Sunday nights along with others to learn how to make it yourself!
Mac's Wood Grilled image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood-Grilled Jumbo Wings$12.00
Pick your sauce: housemade BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Jerk, Garlic Parmesan or Honey Sriracha
The Clucker Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, pine nut-and-basil pesto, Swiss, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, and baguette. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
#3 The Guac Burger*$15.00
Guacamole, Pepper Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Longanisa Breakfast$12.95
Grilled anise wine cured sweet chorizo sausage
Tocino Breakfast$12.95
Grilled anise wine cured pork shoulder
Lugaw (8oz)$2.95
Traditional Filipino Rice Soup
etta image

 

etta

1840 W North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wild Mushroom Pizza$22.00
Add an etta favorite to your family meal!
melted onions goat cheese, black truffle, raclette.
Spicy Meatballs$16.00
sunday sauce, pecorino, hearth bread
Broccolini$12.00
ALLERGIES: ALLIUM, DAIRY, NUTS
