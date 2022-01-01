West Town American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in West Town
More about Split-Rail
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Split-Rail
2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Split-Rail Bar Burger
|$18.00
Two 3 oz smash patties, topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce (contains pickles!) on a sesame bun. This is a classic smash burger, so it will be cooked well-done. Comes with french fries and ketchup in the side.
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
|Biscuit
|$5.00
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
More about All Together Now
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Boards for Compact Gatherings (2-3 People)
|$30.00
Festive, seasonal, special selections of our favorite artisan cheeses and meats. Cheese Boards come with 4 cheeses. Cheese + Meat Boards have 3 cheeses and 2 meats. Boards are served with preserves, cornichons + raw honey. Everything comes on a sturdy, table-ready, reusable wood board. * * * If placing a same-day order, please allow an additional 45 minutes of preparation time on top of the pickup/delivery time you select. * * *
|Roast Beef Dip
|$14.00
Roast Beef, Housemade Pickles, Red Cabbage Kraut, Havarti Cheese, Caraway Rye Bread, Dipping Jus
|Smashed White Bean
|$11.00
White Beans, Feta, Horseradish, Herb Pistou, Pickled Shallot, Focaccia.
Please be aware that this sandwich cannot be made without feta.
More about Kasama
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Ham and Cheese Danish
|$7.00
Danish with raclette cheese fondue and shaved Serrano ham, and black pepper honey.
|Filipino Breakfast
|$15.00
House made longanisa(Filipino sausage) or tocino (cured bbq pork), garlic fried rice, fried farm egg, and atchara (pickled papaya). Make it a combo and get both meats.
|Lumpia Shanghai
|$9.00
Thin Filipino egg rolls (6) served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
|French Fries
|$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.
More about Umami Burger
Umami Burger
1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Popular items
|Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice
|$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
|Ktown Burger
|$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce
|The Box
|$30.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2 pc)
California Cut Roll (4 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll (4pc)
More about Joey G's Mac & Cheese
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM
Joey G's Mac & Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$8.95
Italian Beef served your choice of dipped or dry on D'Amato's French Bread
|Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
|Cheesy Fries
Gooey melted Cheddar Cheese on our fresh cut fries.
More about Fry the Coop
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Fry the Coop
1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Brioche Bun
More about The Violet Hour
The Violet Hour
1520 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Asta Square Kit
|$103.00
A refreshingly light and wonderfully citrusy cocktail, this house classic brings thoughts of patios friends and sunshine. Vodka, lime, grapefruit and pomegranate all dance together in this delicate concoction.
Kit includes:
1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktail (please refrigerate)
1 bottle of Village Vodka (14-18 servings)
There are 2 ways you can enjoy this batched cocktail kit!
(1) Add 2 ounces of Vodka + 2 oz of batch into a cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake it like it owes you money. Strain off ice into chilled glassware.
(2) Pour the bottle of vodka and mix into a large punch bowl, add ice. Party.
|Juliet & Romeo Kit
|$100.00
1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktai (please refrigerate) 1 bottle of gin (14-18 servings)\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t
Enjoy our house classic at home! The fresh cocktail mix is meant to make cocktail-ing easy at home! Just add equal parts booze mix to your shaker set, shake it like you mean it, and enjoy one of our favorites at home! To learn how to make this drink from scratch, and the proper cocktail shake, join us and other's for a virtual cocktail lesson!
|The BULL-evardier Bar Kit
|$100.00
The Boulevardier (or our take, the BULL-evardier) is a pre-prohibition era, Parisian take, on the famous Negroni. Like the 90's bulls, this cocktail is all about teamwork between 3 All Stars--the colorful and wonderfully aggressive Campari (Rodman), the essential support of the sweet vermouth (Pippen), the spice and bite from the untouchable rye whiskey (Jordan).
Kit includes: Rittenhouse Rye Campari, Sweet Vermouth, a unicorn tote bag\t
Pickup a kit and enjoy this cocktail, and join a how-to virtual cocktail class Sunday nights along with others to learn how to make it yourself!
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wood-Grilled Jumbo Wings
|$12.00
Pick your sauce: housemade BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Jerk, Garlic Parmesan or Honey Sriracha
|The Clucker Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, pine nut-and-basil pesto, Swiss, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, and baguette. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
|#3 The Guac Burger*
|$15.00
Guacamole, Pepper Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
More about Uncle Mike's Place
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Uncle Mike's Place
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Longanisa Breakfast
|$12.95
Grilled anise wine cured sweet chorizo sausage
|Tocino Breakfast
|$12.95
Grilled anise wine cured pork shoulder
|Lugaw (8oz)
|$2.95
Traditional Filipino Rice Soup