West Town American restaurants you'll love

A refreshingly light and wonderfully citrusy cocktail, this house classic brings thoughts of patios friends and sunshine. Vodka, lime, grapefruit and pomegranate all dance together in this delicate concoction.

Kit includes:

1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktail (please refrigerate)

1 bottle of Village Vodka (14-18 servings)

There are 2 ways you can enjoy this batched cocktail kit!

(1) Add 2 ounces of Vodka + 2 oz of batch into a cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake it like it owes you money. Strain off ice into chilled glassware.

(2) Pour the bottle of vodka and mix into a large punch bowl, add ice. Party.

