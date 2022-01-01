West Town bars & lounges you'll love

Takito Kitchen image

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lamb$8.95
Corn tortilla, lamb, brunkow cheese, tomatillo-pistachio sauce, pickled jicama, and cilantro
Chips & Salsa$4.95
cilantro, salt, pepper, roasted: tomatillo, spanish onion, garlic, pistachio, serrano peppers
Skirt Steak$9.95
Corn tortilla, skirt steak, avocado, and peanuts
More about Takito Kitchen
Split-Rail image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Split-Rail Bar Burger$18.00
Two 3 oz smash patties, topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce (contains pickles!) on a sesame bun. This is a classic smash burger, so it will be cooked well-done. Comes with french fries and ketchup in the side.
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
Biscuit$5.00
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
More about Split-Rail
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
French Fries$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Boeufhaus image

STEAKS

Boeufhaus

1012 N Western, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shortrib Beignet$11.99
shortrib filled beignets and haus jus
Cheesesteak$16.99
shaved ribeye, white american cheese, charred onion, d'amato's roll, with haus-made chips and a pickle
Dry Aged Ribeye - Pick Up Only$54.99
22 oz 60 day dry aged Prime
More about Boeufhaus
Whiskey Business image

 

Whiskey Business

1367 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baby Mac Sliders$14.00
Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, House Sauce, Pickle, and White Cheddar Cheese on Mini Brioche Buns
Buffalo Soldier Fries$13.00
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Breaded Popcorn Chicken and our House Made Buffalo Sauce. Smothered with Melted Chihuahua Cheese and Finished with Chive Crema and Green Onions
Truffle Shuffle Fries$8.00
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper and ALL of the White Truffle Oil. Finished with Parmesan Curls and Fresh Chives
More about Whiskey Business
The Violet Hour image

 

The Violet Hour

1520 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Asta Square Kit$103.00
A refreshingly light and wonderfully citrusy cocktail, this house classic brings thoughts of patios friends and sunshine. Vodka, lime, grapefruit and pomegranate all dance together in this delicate concoction.
Kit includes:
1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktail (please refrigerate)
1 bottle of Village Vodka (14-18 servings)
There are 2 ways you can enjoy this batched cocktail kit!
(1) Add 2 ounces of Vodka + 2 oz of batch into a cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake it like it owes you money. Strain off ice into chilled glassware.
(2) Pour the bottle of vodka and mix into a large punch bowl, add ice. Party.
Juliet & Romeo Kit$100.00
1 swing-top bottle of batched cocktai (please refrigerate) 1 bottle of gin (14-18 servings)\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t
Enjoy our house classic at home! The fresh cocktail mix is meant to make cocktail-ing easy at home! Just add equal parts booze mix to your shaker set, shake it like you mean it, and enjoy one of our favorites at home! To learn how to make this drink from scratch, and the proper cocktail shake, join us and other's for a virtual cocktail lesson!
The BULL-evardier Bar Kit$100.00
The Boulevardier (or our take, the BULL-evardier) is a pre-prohibition era, Parisian take, on the famous Negroni. Like the 90's bulls, this cocktail is all about teamwork between 3 All Stars--the colorful and wonderfully aggressive Campari (Rodman), the essential support of the sweet vermouth (Pippen), the spice and bite from the untouchable rye whiskey (Jordan).
Kit includes: Rittenhouse Rye Campari, Sweet Vermouth, a unicorn tote bag\t
Pickup a kit and enjoy this cocktail, and join a how-to virtual cocktail class Sunday nights along with others to learn how to make it yourself!
More about The Violet Hour
Mott Street image

TAPAS • GRILL

Mott Street

1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2626 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Fried Rice$9.00
wok fired, garlic, egg
*vegetarian / gluten free / contains dairy*
Mott Burger + Egg$19.00
1/2 pound burger - double chuck patties, sweet potato shoestrings, hoisin aioli, pickled jalapeño, dill pickles, miso butter onions, american cheese
*contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy*
Imperial Rolls$14.00
pork, basil, mint, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, nuoc cham
🍷🍸 pairs well with Kientzler pinot blanc & the Shochu 75 cocktail
*dairy free / contains gluten / contains soy / contains fish*
More about Mott Street
Mac's Wood Grilled image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood-Grilled Jumbo Wings$12.00
Pick your sauce: housemade BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Jerk, Garlic Parmesan or Honey Sriracha
The Clucker Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, pine nut-and-basil pesto, Swiss, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, and baguette. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
#3 The Guac Burger*$15.00
Guacamole, Pepper Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
Beauty Bar image

 

Beauty Bar

1444 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beauty Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Tapster - Wicker Park

2027 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Revolution Deth's Tar Stout$0.01
29 Solemn Oath Snaggletooth Bandana$0.01
More about Tapster - Wicker Park

