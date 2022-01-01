West Town breakfast spots you'll love

Cracked: The Egg Came First image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked: The Egg Came First

1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMALL Parmesan Truffle Tots$5.99
SMALL Crispy Tots$4.99
Salami Monster$8.99
More about Cracked: The Egg Came First
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Biscuits & Gravy$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Fry the Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Fry the Coop

1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Waffles$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Brioche Bun
More about Fry the Coop
Café Colao image

SANDWICHES

Café Colao

2638 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Avena De Coco$4.00
House Special-homemade coconut oatmeal, 12oz.
Egg, Ham & Cheese$7.50
Egg (omelette), ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
Steak, Egg & Cheese$10.25
Shredded steak, egg (omelette), mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
More about Café Colao
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Longanisa Breakfast$12.95
Grilled anise wine cured sweet chorizo sausage
Tocino Breakfast$12.95
Grilled anise wine cured pork shoulder
Lugaw (8oz)$2.95
Traditional Filipino Rice Soup
More about Uncle Mike's Place
etta image

 

etta

1840 W North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wild Mushroom Pizza$22.00
Add an etta favorite to your family meal!
melted onions goat cheese, black truffle, raclette.
Spicy Meatballs$16.00
sunday sauce, pecorino, hearth bread
Broccolini$12.00
ALLERGIES: ALLIUM, DAIRY, NUTS
More about etta

