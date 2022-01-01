West Town sandwich spots you'll love

Goddess and Grocer image

 

Goddess and Grocer

1649 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Latkes (6)$15.00
Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)$12.00
Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit$35.00
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Biscuits & Gravy$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
Fry the Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Fry the Coop

1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Waffles$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
Tempesta Market image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tempesta Market

1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.8 (2491 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
# 4 Zeppo's M.B.A$12.99
Berkshire pork meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato piquillo sauce, and pesto served on a buttery Breadcrumb lobster roll.
Add hot giardiniera to kick it up a notch
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Named the "World's Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie". We don't lie.
#2 Yo! Vincenzo Chicken Parm$12.99
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, and house-made tomato basil sauce served on Aya Pastry baguette.
Add hot giardiniera to kick it up a notch
