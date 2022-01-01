West Town sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in West Town
Goddess and Grocer
1649 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
|Potato Latkes (6)
|$15.00
|Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)
|$12.00
|Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit
|$35.00
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Three Eggs w/ Meat
|$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Fry the Coop
1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tempesta Market
1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|# 4 Zeppo's M.B.A
|$12.99
Berkshire pork meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato piquillo sauce, and pesto served on a buttery Breadcrumb lobster roll.
Add hot giardiniera to kick it up a notch
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Named the "World's Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie". We don't lie.
|#2 Yo! Vincenzo Chicken Parm
|$12.99
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, and house-made tomato basil sauce served on Aya Pastry baguette.
Add hot giardiniera to kick it up a notch