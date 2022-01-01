West Town Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in West Town
More about Takito Kitchen
TAPAS • CHICKEN
Takito Kitchen
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Lamb
|$8.95
Corn tortilla, lamb, brunkow cheese, tomatillo-pistachio sauce, pickled jicama, and cilantro
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.95
cilantro, salt, pepper, roasted: tomatillo, spanish onion, garlic, pistachio, serrano peppers
|Skirt Steak
|$9.95
Corn tortilla, skirt steak, avocado, and peanuts
More about 5411 Empanadas
EMPANADAS
5411 Empanadas
1659 W Division St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese
|$3.29
Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sweetened with thinly sliced dates and goat cheese.
|Ham & Cheese
|$3.29
Smoked ham, mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.
|Malbec Beef
|$3.29
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
More about Café Colao
SANDWICHES
Café Colao
2638 W Division St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sm Avena De Coco
|$4.00
House Special-homemade coconut oatmeal, 12oz.
|Egg, Ham & Cheese
|$7.50
Egg (omelette), ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
|Steak, Egg & Cheese
|$10.25
Shredded steak, egg (omelette), mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted