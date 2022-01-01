West Town Latin American restaurants you'll love

West Town restaurants
Must-try Latin American restaurants in West Town

Takito Kitchen image

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lamb$8.95
Corn tortilla, lamb, brunkow cheese, tomatillo-pistachio sauce, pickled jicama, and cilantro
Chips & Salsa$4.95
cilantro, salt, pepper, roasted: tomatillo, spanish onion, garlic, pistachio, serrano peppers
Skirt Steak$9.95
Corn tortilla, skirt steak, avocado, and peanuts
More about Takito Kitchen
5411 Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

1659 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese$3.29
Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sweetened with thinly sliced dates and goat cheese.
Ham & Cheese$3.29
Smoked ham, mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.
Malbec Beef$3.29
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Café Colao image

SANDWICHES

Café Colao

2638 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Avena De Coco$4.00
House Special-homemade coconut oatmeal, 12oz.
Egg, Ham & Cheese$7.50
Egg (omelette), ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
Steak, Egg & Cheese$10.25
Shredded steak, egg (omelette), mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
More about Café Colao

