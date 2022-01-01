West Town pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in West Town
More about Paulie Gee's Wicker Park
PIZZA
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park
1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Big Bad Wolf
|$33.00
Red Sausce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Housemade Bacon Jam
|Logan ZADDY
|$34.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon Jam, Ricotta, Basil, Parmesan, And Hot Honey
|Cheese
|$24.00
Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella
More about Dimo's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Dimo's Pizza
1615 N Damen, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
Our marinara base topped with mozzarella and plenty of ezzo pepperoni cups, cute and built to char!
|Sausage
Our house sausage blend on a beautiful marinara and mozzarella base.
|Diet Coke
|$1.50
Coke, but make it diet.
More about Marshall's Landing
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Popular items
|Shrimp Poboy
|$17.00
|Salt and Pepper Fries
|$6.00
|Apple & Manchego
|$14.00
More about Knead Great Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Knead Great Pizza
2101 W North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Delectable Maui Pizza
|$19.00
Red sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, red onion and mozzarella
|Watch The Cows Kiss Pizza
|$19.00
red sauce, shallots, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and 3 cheese blend (mozzarella, cheddar, shaved romano)
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
red sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil