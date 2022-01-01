West Town pizza restaurants you'll love

West Town restaurants
Must-try pizza restaurants in West Town

Paulie Gee's Wicker Park image

PIZZA

Paulie Gee's Wicker Park

1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Bad Wolf$33.00
Red Sausce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Housemade Bacon Jam
Logan ZADDY$34.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon Jam, Ricotta, Basil, Parmesan, And Hot Honey
Cheese$24.00
Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park
Dimo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Dimo's Pizza

1615 N Damen, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pepperoni
Our marinara base topped with mozzarella and plenty of ezzo pepperoni cups, cute and built to char!
Sausage
Our house sausage blend on a beautiful marinara and mozzarella base.
Diet Coke$1.50
Coke, but make it diet.
Dimo's Pizza
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Poboy$17.00
Salt and Pepper Fries$6.00
Apple & Manchego$14.00
Marshall's Landing
Knead Great Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Knead Great Pizza

2101 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (357 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Delectable Maui Pizza$19.00
Red sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, red onion and mozzarella
Watch The Cows Kiss Pizza$19.00
red sauce, shallots, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and 3 cheese blend (mozzarella, cheddar, shaved romano)
Margherita Pizza$16.00
red sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil
Knead Great Pizza
etta image

 

etta

1840 W North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wild Mushroom Pizza$22.00
Add an etta favorite to your family meal!
melted onions goat cheese, black truffle, raclette.
Spicy Meatballs$16.00
sunday sauce, pecorino, hearth bread
Broccolini$12.00
ALLERGIES: ALLIUM, DAIRY, NUTS
etta

