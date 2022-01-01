West Town sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in West Town
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$9.00
6 pcs of Japanese style pan-fried chicken and vegetable dumpling with dipping sauce.
|Fire Dragon Maki
|$17.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped with tuna topped with spicy shrimp, scallions, and sweet sauce
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki
|$13.00
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, chili sauce, avocado, and green onions with tempura crumbs
More about Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|I Dream of Tator Tots
|$8.00
Yuzu's own togarashi blend, parmesan cheese, cilantro & Yuzu truffle garlic aioli.
V
|Riverwalk
|$18.50
Tuna, white fish, salmon, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, tempura crumbs, green flying fish roe, chili sauce, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce.
R
|Dragon Ball
|$17.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo. Topped w/ cooked eel, avocado & sweet soy sauce.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|Popular items
|EGG ROLLS
|$6.00
Shredded cabbage, Carrot, and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, Served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.
|PAD THAI
|$11.95
Rice noodle, Egg,Bean sprouts, Green onion, Shrimp paste, and Ground peanut
|FRIED RICE
|$11.95
Stir-fried rice with Egg, Tomato, Onion, Scallion, Served with Cucumber and Lime