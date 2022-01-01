West Town sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in West Town

Nori Sushi Chicago image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$9.00
6 pcs of Japanese style pan-fried chicken and vegetable dumpling with dipping sauce.
Fire Dragon Maki$17.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped with tuna topped with spicy shrimp, scallions, and sweet sauce
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki$13.00
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, chili sauce, avocado, and green onions with tempura crumbs
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill image

 

Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill

1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
I Dream of Tator Tots$8.00
Yuzu's own togarashi blend, parmesan cheese, cilantro & Yuzu truffle garlic aioli.
V
Riverwalk$18.50
Tuna, white fish, salmon, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, tempura crumbs, green flying fish roe, chili sauce, wasabi mayo & sweet soy sauce.
R
Dragon Ball$17.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo. Topped w/ cooked eel, avocado & sweet soy sauce.
More about Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine image

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
EGG ROLLS$6.00
Shredded cabbage, Carrot, and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, Served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.
PAD THAI$11.95
Rice noodle, Egg,Bean sprouts, Green onion, Shrimp paste, and Ground peanut
FRIED RICE$11.95
Stir-fried rice with Egg, Tomato, Onion, Scallion, Served with Cucumber and Lime
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

