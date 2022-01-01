Cappuccino in West Town
Café Colao
2638 W Division St, Chicago
|16oz Cappuccino
|$4.50
Double shot and a half espresso with 2% steamed milk & rich milk foam topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon
|12oz Cappuccino
|$3.75
Double shot espresso with 2% steamed milk & rich milk foam topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon
|8oz Cappuccino
|$3.25
Single shot of espresso with 2% steamed milk & rich milk foam topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon