Cappuccino in West Town

West Town restaurants
Toast

West Town restaurants that serve cappuccino

Kasama image

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$5.00
More about Kasama
Café Colao image

SANDWICHES

Café Colao

2638 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)
Takeout
16oz Cappuccino$4.50
Double shot and a half espresso with 2% steamed milk & rich milk foam topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon
12oz Cappuccino$3.75
Double shot espresso with 2% steamed milk & rich milk foam topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon
8oz Cappuccino$3.25
Single shot of espresso with 2% steamed milk & rich milk foam topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon
More about Café Colao

