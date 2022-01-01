Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in West Town

Go
West Town restaurants
Toast

West Town restaurants that serve chai lattes

Kasama image

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte - ICED$4.50
16 oz.
Chai Latte
More about Kasama
5411 Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

2045 W NORTH AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1393 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.75
More about 5411 Empanadas

Browse other tasty dishes in West Town

Grits

Pepperoni Pizza

Katsu

Yakisoba

Carrot Cake

Chicken Katsu

Shumai

Chili

Map

More near West Town to explore

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston