Cheeseburgers in West Town
West Town restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Two Smashed Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, Potato Bun.
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM
Joey G's Mac & Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|1/2 price Tuesday Cheeseburger Mac n Cheese
Cheddar, Ground Beef Patties, Topped with a Slice of American Cheese, Pickles, 1000 Island Dressing & Crispy Onions
|Medium Cheeseburger Mac n Cheese
|$9.75
|Small Cheeseburger Mac n Cheese
|$7.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|#1 BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger*
|$14.00
Hickory-smoked peppered bacon, housemade BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and dill pickles. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Brioche bun. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
|Classic Cheeseburger*
|$12.00
8 oz. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® burger comes with brioche bun, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and choice of cheese. Served with fries. Add hickory-smoked peppered bacon and guacamole for an additional charge. Sub side salad for additional charge.