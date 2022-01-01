Chicken salad in West Town
West Town restaurants that serve chicken salad
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.99
mixed greens, bbq chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, red onion, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, bacon, heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, gorgonzola, sweet herb vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM
Joey G's Mac & Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|Grandma's Sunday Salad with Chicken
|$7.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|Mac's Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast, leafy greens, strawberries, goat cheese, spiced walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Buffalo chicken, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, sweet corn, red onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing.