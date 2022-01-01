Chicken salad in West Town

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$14.99
mixed greens, bbq chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, red onion, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, bacon, heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, gorgonzola, sweet herb vinaigrette
More about Marshall's Landing
Joey G's Mac & Cheese image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM

Joey G's Mac & Cheese

959 N Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grandma's Sunday Salad with Chicken$7.50
More about Joey G's Mac & Cheese
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac's Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast, leafy greens, strawberries, goat cheese, spiced walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Buffalo chicken, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, sweet corn, red onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing.
More about Mac's Wood Grilled

