Chicken sandwiches in West Town

Chicken Sandwich image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Umami Burger

1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Fry the Coop

1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
Chicken and Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
