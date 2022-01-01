Chicken sandwiches in West Town
West Town restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
More about Marshall's Landing
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
More about Umami Burger
Umami Burger
1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Fry the Coop
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Fry the Coop
1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
|Chicken and Cheese Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
|Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun