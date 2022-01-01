Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in West Town

West Town restaurants
West Town restaurants that serve chicken soup

Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup Chicken Momo [6]$12.00
Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | dipped in tomato soup mixed with Nepalese spices and sesame powder.
More about Cumin
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Joey G's Mac & Cheese image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM

Joey G's Mac & Cheese

959 N Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Chicken Soup$4.95
More about Joey G's Mac & Cheese

