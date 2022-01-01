Chicken soup in West Town
West Town restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Cumin
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Soup Chicken Momo [6]
|$12.00
Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | dipped in tomato soup mixed with Nepalese spices and sesame powder.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!