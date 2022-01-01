Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in West Town

Go
West Town restaurants
Toast

West Town restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Kasama Slice and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$25.00
Kasama's signature chocolate chip cookie dough. Slice into 12 equal slices for a dozen 4 inch cookies. Use the included parchment paper to line your baking sheet. 6 per tray. Bake at 325F for approximately 16-22 min until desired doneness. We bake ours until golden brown on the edges and pale in the center.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Chewy chocolate chip with 70% dark chocolate and white chocolate.
More about Kasama
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Marshall's Landing
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tempesta Market

1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.8 (2491 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Named the "World's Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie". We don't lie.
More about Tempesta Market
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Café Colao

2638 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.98
Maximum 2 for online orders. For large orders must call and place your order 2 days in advance. No acceptions!
More about Café Colao

Browse other tasty dishes in West Town

Short Ribs

Reuben

Cheese Pizza

Nigiri

Noodle Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near West Town to explore

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston