Chocolate chip cookies in West Town
West Town restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Kasama
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Kasama Slice and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$25.00
Kasama's signature chocolate chip cookie dough. Slice into 12 equal slices for a dozen 4 inch cookies. Use the included parchment paper to line your baking sheet. 6 per tray. Bake at 325F for approximately 16-22 min until desired doneness. We bake ours until golden brown on the edges and pale in the center.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Chewy chocolate chip with 70% dark chocolate and white chocolate.
More about Marshall's Landing
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
More about Tempesta Market
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tempesta Market
1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Named the "World's Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie". We don't lie.