Crispy chicken in West Town

Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Marshall's Landing
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Umami Burger

1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger

