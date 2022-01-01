Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in West Town

West Town restaurants
Toast

West Town restaurants that serve curry

Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Curry$19.00
Filet of catfish delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
Shrimp Curry$19.00
Shrimp delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
Lamb Curry$19.00
Boneless lamb delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
More about Cumin
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DUCK CURRY$15.95
Roast duck,red curry paste,coconut milk,bamboo shoot,basil,bell pepper,pineapple,tomato
MASSAMAN CURRY$11.95
Massaman curry paste, Coconut milk, Potato, Peanut, and White onion..
RED CURRY$11.95
Red curry paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, Basil, Bell pepper.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
44eda1f8-5114-42b6-b5ff-9d1680d822fe image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

2045 W NORTH AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1393 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.
More about 5411 Empanadas

Map

