Curry in West Town
West Town restaurants that serve curry
More about Cumin
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Fish Curry
|$19.00
Filet of catfish delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
|Shrimp Curry
|$19.00
Shrimp delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
|Lamb Curry
|$19.00
Boneless lamb delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|DUCK CURRY
|$15.95
Roast duck,red curry paste,coconut milk,bamboo shoot,basil,bell pepper,pineapple,tomato
|MASSAMAN CURRY
|$11.95
Massaman curry paste, Coconut milk, Potato, Peanut, and White onion..
|RED CURRY
|$11.95
Red curry paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, Basil, Bell pepper.