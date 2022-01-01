Grilled chicken in West Town

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Town restaurants
West Town restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish - West Town

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish - West Town
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Poblano$16.00
Roasted poblano pepper, avocado mash, grilled onions, garlic aioli, whole wheat bun
More about Marshall's Landing
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave

