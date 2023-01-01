Grilled steaks in West Town

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Tips$25.00
Umami-marinated sirloin from Slagel Farms, grilled to perfection and served with a salad of grilled early spring vegetables
More about Split-Rail
All Together Now image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Salad$18.00
Baby Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Watermelon Radish, Pickled Ramps
More about All Together Now
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Steak Skewers$14.00
Tenderloin, grilled pita, slaw, spicy mayo
More about Marshall's Landing

Map

