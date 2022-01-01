Mac and cheese in West Town
West Town restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Milwaukee Ave
455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Creamy Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Jack cheese, Merkts, Rigatoni Mezzi, broiled with Cheddar and Parmesan
Whiskey Business
1367 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Baby Got Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Oh My God Becky...Look at that Mac! Topped with Seasoned Breadcrumbs and Parmesan Curls
Umami Burger
1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM
Joey G's Mac & Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|Medium Classic Mac n Cheese
|$7.45
|Small Classic Mac n Cheese
|$6.45
|Large Classic Mac n Cheese
|$8.45
EMPANADAS
5411 Empanadas
1659 W Division St, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.29
Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese, pimiento and scallions.