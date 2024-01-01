Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in West Town

Go
West Town restaurants
Toast

West Town restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hazelnut Chess Pie Tart$11.50
A Rich Little Thing That Speaks with a Southern Accent and Has a Hazelnut Crust
More about All Together Now
Item pic

PIZZA

Paulie Gee's Wicker Park - 1566 N Damen Ave

1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Build Your Own Pizza - Whole Pie$26.00
White Pie$30.00
Mozzarella Base, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Parmigiano Reggiano, Black Pepper, and Basil
Tomato Pie$29.00
Zesty Tomato Sauce Based Off The East Coast Classic Topped With Parmigiano Reggiano and Basil
More about Paulie Gee's Wicker Park - 1566 N Damen Ave
Item pic

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Slice$7.00
Oatmeal Cream Pie With Dulce De Leche And Seasonal Jam$6.00
Chocolate Raspberry Whoopie Pie- Gluten Free$7.50
Light and fluffy!
*contains dairy and eggs*
More about Kasama
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pistachio Truffle$8.00
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Marshall's Landing

Browse other tasty dishes in West Town

Steak Sandwiches

Coleslaw

Chili

Chai Lattes

Maki

Roti

Cake

Risotto

Map

More near West Town to explore

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

River East

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (422 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (762 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1368 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston