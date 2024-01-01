Pies in West Town
West Town restaurants that serve pies
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Hazelnut Chess Pie Tart
|$11.50
A Rich Little Thing That Speaks with a Southern Accent and Has a Hazelnut Crust
PIZZA
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park - 1566 N Damen Ave
1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Build Your Own Pizza - Whole Pie
|$26.00
|White Pie
|$30.00
Mozzarella Base, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Parmigiano Reggiano, Black Pepper, and Basil
|Tomato Pie
|$29.00
Zesty Tomato Sauce Based Off The East Coast Classic Topped With Parmigiano Reggiano and Basil
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$7.00
|Oatmeal Cream Pie With Dulce De Leche And Seasonal Jam
|$6.00
|Chocolate Raspberry Whoopie Pie- Gluten Free
|$7.50
Light and fluffy!
*contains dairy and eggs*