Pork belly in West Town
West Town restaurants that serve pork belly
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Pork Belly
|$3.50
Corn tortilla, pork belly, tomatillo salsa verde, pineapple, house ricotta, coleslaw (carrots, purple cabbage, red onions), and crispy potato
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Pork Belly Adobo
|$18.00
Marinated skin-on pork belly adobo, fried garlic rice with atchara (pickled papaya).
Available Saturday and Sunday only.
Mott St
1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Char Siu Pork Belly*
|$26.00
braised & sauteed in chinese style BBQ, sweet soy, kohlrabi greens
(contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy)
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions