Pork belly in West Town

West Town restaurants
Toast

West Town restaurants that serve pork belly

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly$3.50
Corn tortilla, pork belly, tomatillo salsa verde, pineapple, house ricotta, coleslaw (carrots, purple cabbage, red onions), and crispy potato
More about Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Adobo$18.00
Marinated skin-on pork belly adobo, fried garlic rice with atchara (pickled papaya).
Available Saturday and Sunday only.
More about Kasama
TAPAS • GRILL

Mott St

1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2626 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Char Siu Pork Belly*$26.00
braised & sauteed in chinese style BBQ, sweet soy, kohlrabi greens
(contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy)
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
More about Mott St

