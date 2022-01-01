Wicker Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Wicker Park restaurants
Toast

Wicker Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Wicker Park restaurants

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Breakfast$8.99
Two Eggs, Your Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Breakfast Potatoes & Toast
Rice Bowl$10.99
Steamed White Rice, Topped with Grilled Chicken, Baby Bok Choy, Edamame & Spicy Sriracha Aioli on the side.
City Line Smash Burger & Fries$10.99
Brioche Bun, with a 4oz Beef Patty, Bacon, Diced Red Onion & Pickles with Dijonnaise Sauce
(Choice of Single or Double Patty)
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park

1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2637 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shio Ramen Less Sodium$11.00
塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, bonito, pork and chicken base.
Chicken Karaage$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional$14.50
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Fried/Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice & Crack Pepper
Carnitas Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Lime Juice
Ahi Crunch Wrap$13.00
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna, Flour Shell, White Rice, Ginger, Fried Corn Tortilla Shell, Sesame Seeds, Wasabi Sauce, Samurai Sauce** & Special Sauce*
More about BIG & little's
The Perch Kitchen & Tap image

 

The Perch Kitchen & Tap

1932 W Division St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Salad$13.00
arugula, dried blueberries, bacon, almonds, manchego cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Skillet Cornbread$10.00
served with maple-honey butter
Filet Sliders$16.00
bleu cheese, mayo, candied red onion
More about The Perch Kitchen & Tap
En Hakkore 2.0 image

 

En Hakkore 2.0

1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries - Kimchi$7.50
Seasoned Fries with Kimchi, Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
Taco - Savory$7.00
Tuna + Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo sauce, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available.
Taco - Salmon Wafu$7.00
Salmon with yuzu soy, Sushi rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available
More about En Hakkore 2.0
Chop Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto Wrapped Burrata$10.00
Burrata wrapped in Prosciutto, Balsamic Reduction
Steak & Frites$28.00
8oz Hanger, Chimichurri, Truffle Aioli, Fries
Butcher's Burger$15.00
Half-pound prime butcher's blend, aged cheddar, charred red onion, bacon, house sauce, fries
More about Chop Shop
Smoke Daddy BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Smoke Daddy BBQ

1804 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4481 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wrightwood Salad$14.00
Rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, citrus vinaigrette, and cornbread croutons.
Smoked BBQ Wings$12.00
Marinated, smoked, grilled. 5 count
Full Baby Back Ribs$29.00
CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
More about Smoke Daddy BBQ
Conrad's Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Conrad's Grill

1422 North Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
O.G.C.T$10.00
tenders, cheddar, mozzarella, lettuce tomato and your choice of dressing.
Best One$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon mozzarella and cheddar, tots, hot sauce, ranch and sour cream
Honey Mustard & BBQ$10.00
tenders, mozzarella, cheddar, tots, honey mustard and BBQ.
More about Conrad's Grill
Dove's Luncheonette image

 

Dove's Luncheonette

1545 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Golden Beets$12.00
mole negro, citrus, habanero, mint
Chicken Fried Chicken$19.00
buttermilk fried chicken, chorizo verde gravy, sweet peas, pearl onions
Burnt Ends Hash$19.00
crispy potatoes, brisket burnt ends, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, two scrambled eggs, scallion, texas toast
More about Dove's Luncheonette
Craft Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Craft Pizza

1252 North Damen, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.00
Plain Jane - 18"$18.00
Margherita - 14"$17.00
More about Craft Pizza
Paradise Park image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Paradise Park

1913 West North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1401 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Medium Cheese Pizza$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
Chicken Strips$14.00
Basket of Crispy Tenders served with BBQ Honey Mustard & Chipotle Aioli
Caesar Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine, served with Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan
More about Paradise Park
Ina Mae Tavern image

 

Ina Mae Tavern

1415 N. Wood St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FRIED TENDERS$13.00
4pc Tender drizzled with hot honey. Served with a buttermilk drop biscuit.
Nashville Fried Chicken PoBoy$15.50
Beignets$8.00
More about Ina Mae Tavern
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tigger Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado topped with fresh salmon and tobiko
Mini Godzilla$3.95
Four pieces. California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Miami Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Big Star Wicker Park image

 

Big Star Wicker Park

1531 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
housemade tortilla chips with salsa chipotle, salsa verde and guacamole.
Contains: soy
Taco de Panza$5.00
crispy braised pork belly, tomato-guajillo salsa, onion, cilantro.
Contains: dairy, soy
Taco al Pastor$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
Allergies: Soy
More about Big Star Wicker Park
Cheesie's Pub & Grub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Tenderizer$12.00
Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.
Cheese Curds$8.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
BoxCar Betty's image

 

Boxcar Betty's

1856 W. North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Boxcar$7.69
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Chicken Not So Waffle$7.69
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
More about Boxcar Betty's
Modern Asian Kitchen image

 

Modern Asian Kitchen

1924 W. Division, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MAK Beef$12.00
Steak stir fried with scallions and special sweet garlic sauce.
Lo Mein Stir-fry$10.00
Oriental style flour noodles stir-fried with carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, Spanish onions, woodear mushrooms, & scallions, lightly tossed in a savory sauce. Protein choice optional
MAK Pad Thai (Gluten-Free)$10.00
Rice noodles with bean sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, carrots and Spanish onions. Gluten-free & Peanutless
More about Modern Asian Kitchen
Mirai Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Mirai Sushi

2020 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1046 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mirai Sushi
Caspian Kabab image

SEAFOOD

Caspian Kabab

1413 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soltani$21.95
Baba Ghanoush$7.95
Lamb Kabob$17.95
More about Caspian Kabab

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wicker Park

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Fried Pickles

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Wicker Park to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Portage Park

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston