Wicker Park restaurants you'll love

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Classic Breakfast
|$8.99
Two Eggs, Your Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Breakfast Potatoes & Toast
|Rice Bowl
|$10.99
Steamed White Rice, Topped with Grilled Chicken, Baby Bok Choy, Edamame & Spicy Sriracha Aioli on the side.
|City Line Smash Burger & Fries
|$10.99
Brioche Bun, with a 4oz Beef Patty, Bacon, Diced Red Onion & Pickles with Dijonnaise Sauce
(Choice of Single or Double Patty)
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Shio Ramen Less Sodium
|$11.00
塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, bonito, pork and chicken base.
|Chicken Karaage
|$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
|Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional
|$14.50
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Fried/Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice & Crack Pepper
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Lime Juice
|Ahi Crunch Wrap
|$13.00
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna, Flour Shell, White Rice, Ginger, Fried Corn Tortilla Shell, Sesame Seeds, Wasabi Sauce, Samurai Sauce** & Special Sauce*
The Perch Kitchen & Tap
1932 W Division St., Chicago
|Brussels Salad
|$13.00
arugula, dried blueberries, bacon, almonds, manchego cheese, lemon vinaigrette
|Skillet Cornbread
|$10.00
served with maple-honey butter
|Filet Sliders
|$16.00
bleu cheese, mayo, candied red onion
En Hakkore 2.0
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago
|Fries - Kimchi
|$7.50
Seasoned Fries with Kimchi, Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
|Taco - Savory
|$7.00
Tuna + Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo sauce, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available.
|Taco - Salmon Wafu
|$7.00
Salmon with yuzu soy, Sushi rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chop Shop
2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago
|Prosciutto Wrapped Burrata
|$10.00
Burrata wrapped in Prosciutto, Balsamic Reduction
|Steak & Frites
|$28.00
8oz Hanger, Chimichurri, Truffle Aioli, Fries
|Butcher's Burger
|$15.00
Half-pound prime butcher's blend, aged cheddar, charred red onion, bacon, house sauce, fries
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Smoke Daddy BBQ
1804 W Division St, Chicago
|Wrightwood Salad
|$14.00
Rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, citrus vinaigrette, and cornbread croutons.
|Smoked BBQ Wings
|$12.00
Marinated, smoked, grilled. 5 count
|Full Baby Back Ribs
|$29.00
CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Conrad's Grill
1422 North Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|O.G.C.T
|$10.00
tenders, cheddar, mozzarella, lettuce tomato and your choice of dressing.
|Best One
|$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon mozzarella and cheddar, tots, hot sauce, ranch and sour cream
|Honey Mustard & BBQ
|$10.00
tenders, mozzarella, cheddar, tots, honey mustard and BBQ.
Dove's Luncheonette
1545 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
|Golden Beets
|$12.00
mole negro, citrus, habanero, mint
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$19.00
buttermilk fried chicken, chorizo verde gravy, sweet peas, pearl onions
|Burnt Ends Hash
|$19.00
crispy potatoes, brisket burnt ends, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, two scrambled eggs, scallion, texas toast
PIZZA • SALADS
Craft Pizza
1252 North Damen, Chicago
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.00
|Plain Jane - 18"
|$18.00
|Margherita - 14"
|$17.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Paradise Park
1913 West North Ave, Chicago
|Medium Cheese Pizza
|$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
|Chicken Strips
|$14.00
Basket of Crispy Tenders served with BBQ Honey Mustard & Chipotle Aioli
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Crisp romaine, served with Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan
Ina Mae Tavern
1415 N. Wood St., Chicago
|FRIED TENDERS
|$13.00
4pc Tender drizzled with hot honey. Served with a buttermilk drop biscuit.
|Nashville Fried Chicken PoBoy
|$15.50
|Beignets
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Tigger Roll
|$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado topped with fresh salmon and tobiko
|Mini Godzilla
|$3.95
Four pieces. California roll topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
|Miami Roll
|$3.95
Four pieces. Deep fried spicy shrimp tempura, imitation crab and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo
Big Star Wicker Park
1531 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
housemade tortilla chips with salsa chipotle, salsa verde and guacamole.
Contains: soy
|Taco de Panza
|$5.00
crispy braised pork belly, tomato-guajillo salsa, onion, cilantro.
Contains: dairy, soy
|Taco al Pastor
|$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
Allergies: Soy
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO
|The Tenderizer
|$12.00
Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.
|Cheese Curds
|$8.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
|Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites
|$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order
Boxcar Betty's
1856 W. North Avenue, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
|Boxcar
|$7.69
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
|Chicken Not So Waffle
|$7.69
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
Modern Asian Kitchen
1924 W. Division, Chicago
|MAK Beef
|$12.00
Steak stir fried with scallions and special sweet garlic sauce.
|Lo Mein Stir-fry
|$10.00
Oriental style flour noodles stir-fried with carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, Spanish onions, woodear mushrooms, & scallions, lightly tossed in a savory sauce. Protein choice optional
|MAK Pad Thai (Gluten-Free)
|$10.00
Rice noodles with bean sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, carrots and Spanish onions. Gluten-free & Peanutless