Wicker Park breakfast spots you'll love

Wicker Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Wicker Park

Chop Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto Wrapped Burrata$10.00
Burrata wrapped in Prosciutto, Balsamic Reduction
Steak & Frites$28.00
8oz Hanger, Chimichurri, Truffle Aioli, Fries
Butcher's Burger$15.00
Half-pound prime butcher's blend, aged cheddar, charred red onion, bacon, house sauce, fries
More about Chop Shop
Dove's Luncheonette image

 

Dove's Luncheonette

1545 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Golden Beets$12.00
mole negro, citrus, habanero, mint
Chicken Fried Chicken$19.00
buttermilk fried chicken, chorizo verde gravy, sweet peas, pearl onions
Burnt Ends Hash$19.00
crispy potatoes, brisket burnt ends, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, two scrambled eggs, scallion, texas toast
More about Dove's Luncheonette
Paradise Park image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Paradise Park

1913 West North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1401 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Medium Cheese Pizza$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
Chicken Strips$14.00
Basket of Crispy Tenders served with BBQ Honey Mustard & Chipotle Aioli
Caesar Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine, served with Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan
More about Paradise Park
Ina Mae Tavern image

 

Ina Mae Tavern

1415 N. Wood St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FRIED TENDERS$13.00
4pc Tender drizzled with hot honey. Served with a buttermilk drop biscuit.
Nashville Fried Chicken PoBoy$15.50
Beignets$8.00
More about Ina Mae Tavern
Big Star Wicker Park image

 

Big Star Wicker Park

1531 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
housemade tortilla chips with salsa chipotle, salsa verde and guacamole.
Contains: soy
Taco de Panza$5.00
crispy braised pork belly, tomato-guajillo salsa, onion, cilantro.
Contains: dairy, soy
Taco al Pastor$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
Allergies: Soy
More about Big Star Wicker Park

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wicker Park

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Fried Pickles

Cheese Fries

