Wicker Park sandwich spots you'll love

Conrad's Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Conrad's Grill

1422 North Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
O.G.C.T$10.00
tenders, cheddar, mozzarella, lettuce tomato and your choice of dressing.
Best One$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon mozzarella and cheddar, tots, hot sauce, ranch and sour cream
Honey Mustard & BBQ$10.00
tenders, mozzarella, cheddar, tots, honey mustard and BBQ.
More about Conrad's Grill
Cheesie's Pub & Grub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Tenderizer$12.00
Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.
Cheese Curds$8.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
BoxCar Betty's image

 

Boxcar Betty's

1856 W. North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Boxcar$7.69
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Chicken Not So Waffle$7.69
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
More about Boxcar Betty's

