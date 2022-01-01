Wicker Park sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Wicker Park
More about Conrad's Grill
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Conrad's Grill
1422 North Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|O.G.C.T
|$10.00
tenders, cheddar, mozzarella, lettuce tomato and your choice of dressing.
|Best One
|$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon mozzarella and cheddar, tots, hot sauce, ranch and sour cream
|Honey Mustard & BBQ
|$10.00
tenders, mozzarella, cheddar, tots, honey mustard and BBQ.
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO
|Popular items
|The Tenderizer
|$12.00
Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.
|Cheese Curds
|$8.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
|Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites
|$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order
More about Boxcar Betty's
Boxcar Betty's
1856 W. North Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
|Boxcar
|$7.69
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
|Chicken Not So Waffle
|$7.69
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.