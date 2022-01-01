Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Wicker Park

Go
Wicker Park restaurants
Toast

Wicker Park restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Chop Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Chop Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Wicker Park

Fried Pickles

Cake

Kale Salad

Chips And Salsa

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Al Pastor Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Paninis

Map

More near Wicker Park to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Portage Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (556 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (842 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston