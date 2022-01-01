Chicken sandwiches in Wicker Park
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato, Celery, Onion, Cranberry's. Tarragon Mayo on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$10.99
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche, Choice of Sauce, Seasoned Fries.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$9.99
Brioche Bun with Marinated Chicken Breast, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion, with Spicy Sriracha Aioli.