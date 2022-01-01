Chicken sandwiches in Wicker Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato, Celery, Onion, Cranberry's. Tarragon Mayo on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Chicken Tender Sandwich$10.99
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche, Choice of Sauce, Seasoned Fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries$9.99
Brioche Bun with Marinated Chicken Breast, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion, with Spicy Sriracha Aioli.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Caspian Kabab image

SEAFOOD

Caspian Kabab

1413 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kabab Sandwich$10.95
More about Caspian Kabab

