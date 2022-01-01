Chili in Wicker Park
Wicker Park restaurants that serve chili
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Beef Chili
|$6.50
Hearty Beef Steak and Red Bean Chili. Cheddar cheese and Sour cream available upon request at counter.
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO
|Bowl of Chili
|$5.25
12 oz Bowl of Beef Chili. Topped with Cheese Blend and Chives. Served with Sour Cream
|Cup of Chili
|$3.25
8 oz Cup of Beef Chili. Topped with Cheese Blend and Chives. Served with Sour Cream