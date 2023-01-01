Crispy chicken in Wicker Park
Wicker Park restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Chop Shop
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chop Shop
2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich- Chicken Thigh, Shredded Lettuce, Hot Honey,
Dill Half-Sour Pickle, Aioli
More about Paradise Park
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Paradise Park
1913 West North Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$18.00
iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$18.00
iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.