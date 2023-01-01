Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Wicker Park

Go
Wicker Park restaurants
Toast

Wicker Park restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Chop Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich- Chicken Thigh, Shredded Lettuce, Hot Honey,
Dill Half-Sour Pickle, Aioli
More about Chop Shop
Crispy Chicken Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Paradise Park

1913 West North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$18.00
iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing
Crispy Chicken Wrap$18.00
iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.
More about Paradise Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Wicker Park

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Octopus

Fried Rice

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Wicker Park to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Portage Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston