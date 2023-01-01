Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Wicker Park

Go
Wicker Park restaurants
Toast

Wicker Park restaurants that serve fried rice

Mirai Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Mirai Sushi - Wicker Park

2020 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1046 reviews)
Takeout
Osen Fried Rice$25.00
More about Mirai Sushi - Wicker Park
Large Fried Rice image

 

Modern Asian Kitchen

1924 W. Division, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Fried Rice$10.00
Traditional favorite with a touch of our sweet garlic MAK sauce. Stir fried with egg, peas, and carrots. Protein Optional.
Fried Rice$4.00
Small Fried Rice$8.00
Traditional favorite with a touch of our sweet garlic MAK sauce. Stir fried with egg, peas, and carrots. Protein Optional.
More about Modern Asian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Wicker Park

Chili

Caesar Salad

Kale Salad

Salad Wrap

Cookies

Paninis

Shrimp Tempura

Gyoza

Map

More near Wicker Park to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Portage Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston