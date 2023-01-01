Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green beans in
Wicker Park
/
Chicago
/
Wicker Park
/
Green Beans
Wicker Park restaurants that serve green beans
Ina Mae Tavern
1415 N. Wood St., Chicago
No reviews yet
Pan Fried Green Beans
$14.00
Tasso ham, garlic, thyme, mushrooms, Satsuma chili oil
More about Ina Mae Tavern
Modern Asian Kitchen
1924 W. Division, Chicago
No reviews yet
Blistered Green Beans
$5.00
More about Modern Asian Kitchen
