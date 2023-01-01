Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Wicker Park

Go
Wicker Park restaurants
Toast

Wicker Park restaurants that serve green beans

Ina Mae Tavern image

 

Ina Mae Tavern

1415 N. Wood St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Fried Green Beans$14.00
Tasso ham, garlic, thyme, mushrooms, Satsuma chili oil
More about Ina Mae Tavern
Item pic

 

Modern Asian Kitchen

1924 W. Division, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blistered Green Beans$5.00
More about Modern Asian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Wicker Park

Chili

Cake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Sweet Potato Fries

Nachos

Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Sandwiches

Salad Wrap

Map

More near Wicker Park to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Portage Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston