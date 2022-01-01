Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Wicker Park

Wicker Park restaurants
Wicker Park restaurants that serve gyoza

Pork Gyoza image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2637 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Vegetable Gyoza$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Gyoza Sauce Side$0.00
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$4.95
4 pieces of japanese style dumplings stuffed with chicken, minced scallion, garlic all fried.
Gyoza$3.95
Japanese style dumplings with thin square shape wheat dough shells stuffed with ground chicken and minced scallion, cilantro, garlic all deep fried
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

