Gyoza in Wicker Park
Wicker Park restaurants that serve gyoza
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
|Gyoza Sauce Side
|$0.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Gyoza
|$4.95
4 pieces of japanese style dumplings stuffed with chicken, minced scallion, garlic all fried.
|Gyoza
|$3.95
Japanese style dumplings with thin square shape wheat dough shells stuffed with ground chicken and minced scallion, cilantro, garlic all deep fried