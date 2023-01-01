Kimchi in Wicker Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8700 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Bowl$9.99
Quina, Brown Rice, Kimchi, Baby Kale Gomai, Chili Glaze, Sesame, Eggs
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Fries - Kimchi image

 

En Hakkore 2.0

1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fries - Kimchi & Bulgoki$11.00
Seasoned Fries with Kimchi and Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef), Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
Kimchi$3.00
Fries - Kimchi$8.50
Seasoned Fries with Kimchi, Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
More about En Hakkore 2.0

