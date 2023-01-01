Kimchi in Wicker Park
Wicker Park restaurants that serve kimchi
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8700 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago
|Kimchi Bowl
|$9.99
Quina, Brown Rice, Kimchi, Baby Kale Gomai, Chili Glaze, Sesame, Eggs
En Hakkore 2.0
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago
|Fries - Kimchi & Bulgoki
|$11.00
Seasoned Fries with Kimchi and Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef), Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
|Kimchi
|$3.00
|Fries - Kimchi
|$8.50
Seasoned Fries with Kimchi, Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.