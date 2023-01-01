Nachos in Wicker Park
Wicker Park restaurants that serve nachos
Paradise Park
1913 West North Ave, Chicago
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$22.00
House-fried tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, sour cream & guac
Big Star Wicker Park
1531 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Big Star Nachos (full size)
|$16.00
melty cheese sauce, crispy tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, black beans, salsa seca, guacamole, cilantro
- served hot, ready to eat.
(serves 2-4)
|Big Star Nachos (half size)
|$8.00
melty cheese sauce, crispy tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, black beans, salsa seca,cilantro
- served hot, ready to eat.
(serves 1-2)
